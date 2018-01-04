Ciara is the hottest woman in the world.

Last night, the singer took to her Instagram to share her latest insanely hot photos which was reportedly shot by her husband, the footballer, Russell Wilson.

The mum of two struck her signature poses in a sheer white shirt she wore loosely over her body, so that it showed off her curves and even hints of her nipples. She also was bare-faced as not a hint of makeup was spotted on her face, the look complete with simple long braids that fell around her hips.

This is not the first time the I Bet singer would be shutting down the internet with her heart-melting photos; she often becomes the talk-of-town after stepping out for red carpet events in high-slit dresses. However, she took a break from the spotlight to welcome her daughter, Sienna Princess, who was born in April 2017.

Now, Ciara is back, killing it as usual, and fans are already drooling all over the pictures.

Check them out:

📷 @DangeRussWilson 😍 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 3, 2018 at 3:35pm PST

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 3, 2018 at 3:38pm PST