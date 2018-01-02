Carrie Underwood has revealed she is not looking quite the same again after she suffered a disturbing facial injury that needed multiple stitches.

According to AOL, the Jesus, Take The Wheel singer first announced in November 2017 that she took a fall and broke her wrist, but what she didn’t share at that time was that she also had additional injuries. And so yesterday, while saying farewell to the first day of January, the 34-year-old singer spilled it all.

“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” she wrote. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.”

She continued, detailing the extent of the accident: “In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in,” she said.

This was the reason she cancelled her benefit show in Nashville, and after seven weeks of healing, she realises that she no longer looks the same.

“I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful,” she continued. “I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way.”

Still, she is optimistic about the New Year and getting back in front of the camera. “I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way,” she wrote. “And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different.”

See the ninja-like photo she shared for now: