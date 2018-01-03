Cardi B Strips to Underwear to Celebrate New Milestone: ‘I’m So Thankful’

Cardi B who ended 2017 with a bang has already started the new year with a major milestone.

According to Billboard, the Bartier Cardi rapper has become only the third artist, alongside The Beatles and Ashanti, “to have their first three entries in the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 simultaneously.”

She was able to achieve this with her summer anthem, Bodak Yellow, which returned to no. 10, her features on G-Eazy‘s No Limit and Migos’ X Nicki Minaj’s Motorsport which sits at No. 4 and No. 7, respectively, on the Hot 100.

Celebrating this on her Instagram, the Bronx rapper who describes herself as the underdog, said:

“What a great way to start my Year. Thank you Lord. Only you and i know how much i pray to you. These last few weeks been too much for me but my Lord always find a way to uplift me. Thank you to my fans, DJS, Team for the support. Thanks to all the artist who featured me I️ [love] thesee songs and thanks guys for showing my second single BARTIER CARDI some love. I love you.”

And that is not all the success she has gotten this new year; her new single, Bartier Cardi debuted at No. 14, while her feature on Spanish singer, Ozuna’s La Modelo debuted at No. 52.

“I wanna say thank you everybody for downloading ‘Bartier Cardi’,” she said in another Instagram video, adding, “It’s on the Hot 100 on Billboard. It entered at like No. 14. Like that shit is so crazy to me.”

Cardi B is here to stay; this is one truth many people have yet to accept, and the young rapper is determined to put her critics to shame by soaring with every song and every feature. We can’t wait to see how much she would have done by the end of 2018.

See her Instagram videos: