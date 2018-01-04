Caitlyn Jenner read Piers Morgan for filth yesterday after the British show host made a disrespectful joke about her physique.

According to The Sun, the transgender star sat down with the British host recently on his Life Stories TV show and things almost went south after the British host pulled out an Olympic action figurine of Bruce Jenner and asked Caitlyn how her physique has changed between then and now, adding that there were “certain areas we know about”.

This pissed off the 68-year-old. “You made a comment there and that’s why you would get in trouble, OK? You said ‘certain areas’ – that, to a trans-person, is disrespectful,” Jenner checked the smug-faced Morgan.

But Morgan defended his comment, annoying Jenner the more. “It’s not funny. It’s life. It’s a very serious part of my life,” she continued. “It’s not something that you joke about. This is serious stuff. People die over these issues. It’s not a joke.”

And it was only then that Piers Morgan said, “Point taken”, but without apologising for upsetting her.

The interview moved away from touchy waters to Jenner’s rocky relationship with ex-wife Kris Jenner, who had said the former Olympian deceived her during their marriage.

“[Kris] has inferred pretty strongly that you mislead her, that you weren’t honest with her when you got married because you had already attempted to transition once and then stopped, is it true that you were not honest with her?” Piers Morgan asked.

To which Caitlyn Jenner pointedly said, “I definitely told her I even dressed up with her before we got married, only on one occasion. I had been on hormones for four and a half years…there are changes when you are on hormones which are tough to hide.”

Well, one thing is clear: interviewers will be careful when next they ask Jenner about her transition.

