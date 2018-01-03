President Buhari Promises Decisive Action Against Benue Attackers

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday commiserated with Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State over the attacks suspected to have been carried out by armed Fulani herdsmen in Guma and Logo local government areas of the state on Monday and Tuesday.

The president expressed his sadness at the “wicked and callous” attacks which left several persons dead and many others injured. He also assured the governor and people of the state that relevant security agencies have been directed to do everything possible to arrest those behind the regrettable incidents and avert further attacks.

“This is one attack too many, and everything must be done to provide security for the people in our rural communities,” he said.

President Buhari also commiserated with families of the victims and wished the injured speedy healing.

On his Twitter handle, @MBuhari, the president said: “One of our pledges to Nigerians is that we will ensure the safety and security of lives everywhere in the country.We will keep this promise. Let me assure that security agencies are working to arrest those behind the regrettable attack in Benue State, and prevent further attacks.

“As I promised in my New Year’s Day Address, we’re stepping up our interventions not only to combat crime and violence nationwide, but also to ensure that culprits are swiftly and severely punished. My condolences to the Govt and people of Benue, and the families of the victims.”

Benue state governor, Mr Samuel Ortom, had on Tuesday blamed the latest round of attacks in the state by suspected Fulani herdsmen on the failure of the federal government to act on intelligence reports alerting of an impending attack.

A number of Nigerians on social media have repeatedly questioned the seeming inaction of the federal government in addressing the menace posed by Fulani herdsmen who have allegedly carried out several attacks in Benue, Plateau and a number of other states.

One of the president’s most vocal critics and governor of Ekiti state, Mr Ayodele Fayose, earlier on Wednesday questioned what he deemed the unacceptable silence of the president about the attacks.

“I am deeply sad about the killings going on in Benue State. When will these killings by Fulani herdsmen stop? When is President Buhari going to act? Isn’t the silence of the President suggestive?” Fayose asked.

Like Fayose, many Nigerians expect the federal government to take decisive steps in putting an end to the rampaging attacks and not merely speaking about them.