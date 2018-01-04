President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday expressed his delight at commissioning the Kaduna dry inland port, the first of 7 such dry ports being built across the country.

The President was earlier today in Kakuri in Kaduna state to commission the dry inland port and noted that it was a significant contribution to Nigeria’s infrastructure landscape. Also present at the event were the minister of transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi and Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El – Rufai among other government officials.

Earlier in the day, President Buhari was at the Rigasa train station in Kaduna to commission the new set of 2 standard-gauge locomotives and 10 coaches purchased by the federal government to expand the capacity of the Abuja-Kaduna railway line.

The president expressed his delight about the projects in posts made on his official Twitter account, @MBuhari, Thursday afternoon.

“Today in Kaduna, I am pleased to commission 2 additional locomotives and 10 additional passenger coaches for the Abuja-Kaduna Rail service; and to commission the new Inland Container Depot. Nigeria’s infrastructure is being steadily upgraded, & our economy is set for jobs and growth,” he said.

Buhari described the commissioning of the Kaduna dry inland port as a landmark day for importers and exporters in the region and noted that other dry ports in Ibadan, Aba, Kano, Jos, Funtua and Maiduguri were at various stages of completion. He similarly challenged various stakeholders to ensure the successful operation of the dry inland port.

“I congratulate the Kaduna State Government, Ministry of Transportation, and Nigerian Shippers’ Council. And let me specially commend the initiative of the Shippers’ Council, & the Kaduna Govt for facilitating the establishment of the Port by providing access roads and other utilities.

“Our Customs and Ports officials must now make the Kaduna Inland Dry Port work. They must not frustrate business, commercial and industrial enterprises with unnecessary bureaucracy and delays. Our ‘ease of doing business’ attitude must be visible; we must make this Port work,” Buhari said.

Dry inland ports are terminals directly connected by road or rail to a seaport and operating as centres for the transshipment of sea cargo to inland destinations. The Kaduna dry inland port is therefore expected to meet the needs of businessmen in the northern region who may no longer have to endure long waits at the Lagos port to clear their imported items.

One of the president’s special assistants on new media, Tolu Ogunlesi, said of the port:

“Commissioned today, by President Muhammadu Buhari. A functioning port for northern Nigeria. You will be able to import and export from here. All your paperwork is done here, your goods leave from (exports) or arrive (imports) here. (It’s connected to the Kano-Lagos Rail Line).”