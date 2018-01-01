Bobby Valentino’s Babymama Accuses Him of Cheating With a Transgender

Bobby Valentino has been disgraced yet again on social media because of his sexual preferences, and this time it is his girlfriend championing the shaming session.

Posting on her Instagram, th

“When you find out a man you actually was real to is really jealous of you because you are a woman, almost puts you in jail ‘cos I come over after the club to find him with a tranny,” she said in the long rant, adding that it caused a fight between them and she ensured she gave him a black eye.

She continued, saying he didn’t press charges against her. However, in her Instagram caption, she cussed him out, said she “tried to help him do better but he can’t help his demons.”

This is not the first time the singer would be accused of having affairs with transgender women.

Recall that in July 2017, the singer-songwriter was put on blast by a transgender woman who claimed he refused to pay her after a sex session. She shared the video of the singer fleeing her room half-dressed, but Bobby tried to deny the video.

Now, his babymama has put him on the blast.

