Former Chelsea and Ghana midfielder, Michael Essien, is the latest footballer to have a statue unveiled in his honour go horribly wrong.

This comes as fans are still debating if the legendary statue of Cristiano Ronaldo at his hometown in Madeira was actually erected to spite him.

To honour one of Ghana’s greatest ever footballers, a statue of Essien has been erected in his homeland of Ghana and it ranks among the very worst of any footballer, Daily Mail writes.

A tough tackler and midfield anchor, Essien made 256 appearances at Stamford Bridge between 2005 and 2014, helping the Blues to win nine trophies, including two Premier League titles.

Shown in Chelsea’s iconic blue home strip, the midfielder’s body looks severely out of proportion while his face is far too jagged and the lumps there appear to be missing.

Also, he is kicking the ball with similar technique to a toddler, his knees are strikingly thin compared to the rest of his legs and his shoulders appear to be armed with NFL-style padding.

It was an unfair representation of the former Lyon midfielder who shattered the Africa transfer record with his move to Stamford Bridge.

He’s in good company, however, as Cristiano Ronaldo has also been on the receiving end of a heinous statue after a disastrous bust was erected at the airport re-named after him.

The bust, designed by sculptor Emanuel Santos, set the internet on fire – with many pointing out that it looked more like Niall Quinn than the great man himself.

Similarly, Argentina icon Diego Maradona also had a questionable monument erected in his name, the legendary Michael Jackson also has a terrible bust displayed outside of Fulham’s Craven Cottage.