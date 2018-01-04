Benue Massacre: ‘Buhari Treating Herdsmen with Kid Gloves’ – Group Insists

A Diaspora group under the platform of the Igbo Ekunie Initiative has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for his cavalier approach to the menace of Fulani herdsmen across the country.

The group’s declaration comes in the wake of widespread ripples after the brutal killings of about 50 persons in fresh attacks on Benue communities by suspected Fulani herdsmen on New Year Day.

According reports, the Diaspora group says it is an irony for the Federal Government to proscribe the Indigenous People of Biafra that was non-violent while patting herdsmen who had inflicted pains and agony on Nigerians on the back.

The group called for an immediate response to the terror unleashed by herdsmen while also demanding that the ban on IPOB be reconsidered.

President of Igbo Ekunie, Mr. Tochukwu Ezeoke, at a press conference in Awka on Wednesday, said that the IPOB issue ought to be addressed before the 2019 general elections or the Igbo would have no other option but to review their stand with the government of the All Progressives Congress.

“2019 is around the corner. It’s a time to take decision. Herdsmen cannot be killing our people and somebody will look the other way, but had to proscribe IPOB that is innocuous. It is disingenuous to allow that; it’s unacceptable,” he said.

“We therefore call on President Buhari, governors of the South-East, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, opinion leaders, and human rights groups to engage IPOB and other self-determination groups in fruitful dialogue that will address their grievances and permanently end agitation across Nigeria.

“In the same vein, we call for the immediate withdrawal of all charges against IPOB members and the unconditional release of all detained members.”

Meanwhile, the Benue massacre has continued to draw condemnation with former Senate president, David Mark, and former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, joining the call for the murderous herdsmen to be brought to book.