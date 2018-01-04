Barbadian Man Charged With Murder of Rihanna’s Cousin

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the murder of Rihanna’s 21-year-old cousin, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, in Barbados.

Recall that the singer took to her Instagram in December to mourn her cousin, revealing that he was shot dead by unknown persons. At the time she announced the news, she did not share details of the murder.

Barbados Today is reporting that on December 26, Alleyne was “walking through a track near his home when he was approached by a man who shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene.” Alleyne was rushed to the state-run Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he eventually died.

Shawayne Dashan Williams was later arrested and has been arraigned before the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court for the murder. The date of his trial has yet to be made public.

Meanwhile, Rihanna has since added her voice to the campaign against gun violence in her country.