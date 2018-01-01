Badoo Strikes Again in Lagos; Kills Man, Injures Wife, Baby

Dreaded cult group Badoo has left another Lagos community in shock after a brutal attack claimed the life of a man and left his wife and their baby in a coma.

The victims were found in a pool of blood by a neighbour who went to greet them over the weekend at Alajo Street, Abule Osorun, in Ibeshe, Ikorodu, Lagos.

Unfortunately for the man, Sakiru Yekini, popularly known as Shako in the community, he died Sunday after they were rushed to the Ikorodu General Hospital, while his wife, Kehinde, and their five-month-old baby were still receiving treatment at the hospital.

This has caused pandemonium in the neighbourhood as residents say that the attacks were becoming rampant after a few months of peace in Ibeshe and environs.

“It has been resolved in a community meeting that neighbours should check on one another every morning to find out if all is well. On Saturday morning, a neighbour of the victims went to their apartment and met them unconscious and bleeding.

“He raised the alarm and many residents rushed to the apartment. I was also there. I saw a stone the gang used to smash the heads of the couple; the baby also sustained injuries. The husband, Shako, died in LASUTH today (Sunday). They are from Kogi State,” a resident told Punch.

Another eyewitness said the attack was the fourth in recent times in Ibeshe and urged the police to devise proactive measures towards addressing the problem.

“Until a few weeks ago, we have been living in peace for some months. We are worried that this Badoo issue is coming up again.

“Another thing that baffles me is that the gang has been attacking only non-indigenes. They don’t go to houses of indigenes, even though their buildings do not have burglar-proof bars. So, something is fishy.

“Policemen from the Ipakodo division have arrested two suspects in connection with the Saturday incident. They chased a suspect into the bush, but I don’t know whether they were able to arrest him.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chike Oti, confirmed the murder in a statement on Sunday, adding that the command was on the trail of the fleeing suspects.