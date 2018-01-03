Alternative Nigerian Chart: Reekado Banks Leads With ‘Easy Jeje’

Reekado Banks’ Easy Jeje has dethroned 2baba Idibia’s Gaga Shuffle to rank Number 1 of the Alternative Nigerian Chart, and following closely behind, at Number 2, is Tekno’s Only One.

Rudeboy’s Nkeji Keke drops one spot this week to sit at Number 3, while Kiss Daniel, who is currently engaged in a messy battle with his former record label G-Worldwide, sits at Number 4 with Yeba.

Wizkid and Jimmy Jatt’s Oshe debuts at Number 5 this week, while Timaya’s Telli Person featuring Phyno, returns to number 6 position.

Mayorkun’s Mama, which previously ruled the charts, returns again to sit at number 7 spot, while Mr Eazi’s Pour Me Water clinches the Number 8 position.

2baba Idibia’s Gaga Shuffle drops to Number 9 spot, and leading the chart from behind, is Simi’s Owambe.

See the lineup:

10. SIMI – OWAMBE

9. 2BABA – GAGA SHUFFLE

8. MR EAZI – POUR ME WATER

7. MAYORKUN – MAMA

6. TIMAYA FT PHYNO & OLAMIDE – TELLI PERSON

5. JIMMY JATT FT WIZKID – OSHE

4. KISS DANIEL – YEBA

3. RUDEBOY – NKENJI KEKE

2. TEKNO – ONLY ONE

1. REEKADO BANKS – EASY JEJE