Alicia Keys is married to Swizz Beats, for better or for worse, but she wants no part of his legal mess.

Recall that in 2016, a car company, Metro Gem Leasing and Funding Corp, filed a $16.5 million lawsuit against Swizz BeatZ and Alicia Keys’ company, AK Worldwide Productions, claiming that they leased cars to them but Beatz connived with a man named Macky Dancy to re-lease the cars to other people at rates up to $7,000 per month. Some of the cars included a $155,000 Range Rover and $600,000 Ferrari F12.

Though Beatz denied the claims in September 2016, the case is still gathering steam in court which is why Alicia has filed an application demanding that she should be excluded from the whole mess.

According to The Blast, the Girl on Fire singer says she had nothing to do with the lease agreement, not even in name or paperwork, and that as far as she knew, all the vehicles were returned to Metro. She also accuses the leasing company of trying to tie her to the case for profit which is why she is demanding that her part of the case be dismissed.

On the other hand, her husband also filed a separate motion, accusing the company of trying to milk him because of his celebrity status.

We can’t wait to see how it all goes down.