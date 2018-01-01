Akwa Ibom State Government Faults NBS Report on Unemployment

The Akwa Ibom state government has faulted the report on unemployment recently released by Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The NBS in its report stated that 4 million Nigerians had lost their jobs between the first quarter and the third quarter of 2017.

The bureau also noted that the rate of unemployment was higher in some states than in others and particularly grouped Akwa Ibom as one of the states with the highest unemployment rate at 36.58 percent just behind Rivers state with 41.82 percent.

Other states with high unemployment rates, according to the NBS, were Bayelsa State with 30.36 percent, Imo State with 29.47 percent and Kaduna State which had 28.96 percent of its employable population without jobs.

The Akwa Ibom state commissioner for information and strategy, Mr Charles Udoh, while reacting to the NBS report at the weekend, described the report as misleading and a misrepresentation of facts.

Udoh argued that the state government led by Governor Udom Emmanuel had been focusing on industrialisation, tourism, and agriculture, among others, in a bid to provide employment to unemployed persons in Akwa Ibom.

The Commissioner further described the NBS report as one-sided for failing to consider ‘several other alternative employment channels’ the state had continuously created.

The Vanguard reports that Udoh claimed the alternative channels had “created job outlets outside the civil service structure. In the industrial sector, the economic benefits include direct employment, distributorship, service provision, supplies, and contractorship.”