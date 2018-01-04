4-Man Gang Attacks Motorists with Police Uniforms and Toy Guns in Lagos

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command foiled an attempt by a gang of robbers posing as policemen to snatch a Toyota Camry and a Toyota Corolla from some motorists on the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

It is understood that the gang, dressed in complete police uniforms, flagged down the motorists on the expressway, and as the drivers stopped, some other members of the four-man gang emerged from hiding and held the victims hostage.

But they ran out of luck as RRS operatives, who were on patrol around the area arrived at the scene just as they were about to take the vehicles away, Punch writes.

The police said the suspects fled into the bush, abandoning the vehicles and a toy gun in the process.

“The robbers fled into the bush and abandoned the victims and one of their improvised guns. They were chased into a bush, but no arrest was made,” the police said in a statement Monday.

“The victims disclosed that two of the robbers posed as policemen before another two, who were lurking in the bush, came out, asking them to surrender their keys. They added that they were going to Epe to celebrate the New Year.”

The Lagos State police spokesperson, SP Chike Oti, reportedly confirmed the incident, adding that the command would intensify patrols along the highways for the safety of residents and motorists.

Oti added that the officers would not rest on their oars as the state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, had ordered that the fleeing robbers be apprehended and brought to justice.