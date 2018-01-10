10 Nabbed for Burning Headteacher to Death in Imo State

Ten indigenes of Umuoma-Nzerem, in the Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State have been arrested by operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Imo Police Command for allegedly setting ablaze a primary school headteacher, Cosmos Iwu.

The police swung in after a number of youths of the community on November 30, 2017, set Iwu ablaze after stripping him naked and dragging him around the community.

Punch reports that Iwu was set on fire in the presence of his wife and children following outrageous claims by the youths that he was retarding their development through diabolical means.

A police source confirmed that apart from the president general of the community, who had been in police custody, about 10 indigenes, including the prime suspect, 40-year-old Margret Nwoke, had been arrested for the heinous crime.

“After painstaking investigations, the community was raided by FSARS operatives, led by their commander, Godfrey Victor, a Superintendent of Police,” the source said.

“The majority of those who participated in the gruesome murder were rounded up; some are still at large.

“We have ample evidence, including video clips on how the jungle justice was administered to the man in the presence of his children. It is barbaric and unfortunate.”

This has been confirmed by the state Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, who said efforts were being made to arrest the fleeing suspects.

“We have recorded a significant breakthrough in the matter; we have arrested 10 persons in respect of the killing of the primary school headmaster by his kinsmen,” Ezike said.

“We have not closed our investigation; we will still get those on the run and we will charge them to court with murder.”