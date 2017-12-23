Young Nation Presents Seyi Shay at ‘YOLO THE CONCERT’

2017 has been a great year! To top it off, we have saved the best for last! YOUNG NATION presents The YOLO THE CONCERT with the one and only SEYI SHAY and friends with the Dynamite Band, Music Policy By Dj Neptune to bring in the new year!

New years eve 2017 is about to be lit! Join us at the Hard Rock Cafe on Dec 31st!

Time, 7pm. …Tickets..N10000 regular and tables of 6 at 150,000, available directly at Hard Rock Cafe Lagos.

YOLO THE CONCERT is hosted by Maria & Osi. It is powered BY F3L!ve, supported by Music+, twenty 20 Media, Alp360, Bellla naija Stargurl, Onobello.

Th show is brought to you in partnership with Beat 99.9 FM, Perception Media, Soundcity and the Netng, Linda Ikeji.

Packaged by FLU3NT!