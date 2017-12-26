Cardi B is catching a lot flak after she and her fiance Offset went live on her Instagram to act inappropriately before their fans.

From the clip captured by Hollywood Unlocked, the Bodak Yellow rapper is recording their live session as the Migos rapper humped her from behind, making disturbing noises as though they were really having sex, and Cardi B played out her part, making faces while speaking with fans who were watching them. At a point in the video, Offset even bent over and pressed his face on her behind.

Hollywood Unlocked claims this was not a sex tape, that they were only playing with their fans, but many people have launched an attack on both rappers for acting so inappropriately on a social media platform, especially amid their recent sex/cheating scandal.

“This is completely inappropriate. She is so vile,” said on upset fan, and another added, “This lil Elf so disrespectful, disgusting, have absolutely NO MORALS! AND just PLAN STUPID. NEVER let a man degrade [you] like that. I don’t see AT ALL what people like about her. Just a nasty ass female…. Fake or not.”

Recall that only days ago, unknown persons published Cardi’s explicit videos from when she was still a stripper, and to add salt to injury, Offset’s iCloud got hacked and his cheating video with a South African model got leaked. Many people sympathised with Cardi when her explicit video leaked, but now everyone is turning against her over this gross inappropriate behaviour.

See the reactions:

vintage_viva: “I get it that she was a stripper and clearly don’t have morals or self respect, but when you’re sign to a multi millionaire record deals, has sponsors and fans wanting you to keep winning in life, that should be alarming to you not to messy shit up. This right here “They’re just joking” does not justify the fact that they are acting inappropriately on camera for the whole world to see.”

teedoubleyouu: “No class, whatsoever…”

kingz_rka_365: “She’s gone to far now man to far now this is getting super disgraceful now man smfdh.”

sexione69: “Thots never chamges. Yea video maybe fake but it says it all.”

ellicious_elle: “As fast as her career took off, will be just as fast as it may fall off. Be very careful.”

What do you think?