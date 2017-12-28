World Cup Blow! Onyekuru Ruled out of Russia 2018 with Knee Injury

Nigeria’s preparation for the 2018 Fifa World Cup took a hit with news that up and coming Super Eagles striker, Henry Onyekuru faces up to six months on the sidelines with a knee injury.

This long-term injury could rule him out of consideration in the Nigeria squad for the World Cup which is set to commence in June.

Onyekuru, 20, signed for Everton in the summer after a blistering campaign last season but was immediately loaned to Anderlecht for the rest of the 2017/18 season.

The skilful attacker was on the Super Eagles team that played in the final group B World Cup qualifier against Algeria in Constantine and a friendly against Argentina in Krasnodar, Russia where he was an unused substitute.

He damaged his medial ligament during Anderlecht’s 1-0 win over his former club KAS Eupen on December 22, Anderlecht coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck told newsmen in Brussels, Vanguard writes.

“He is possibly out for six months,” he said.

It is yet to be decided where the promising striker will undergo rehabilitation as he paces against time to be fit for the Mundial.

Onyekuru’s injury blow is the latest in a series of pre-World Cup setbacks to haunt the Super Eagles.

In 2010, Chelsea’s John Obi Mikel was registered for the World Cup by the Nigerian Fotball Federation but was eventually replaced by Brown Ideye after the midfielder aggravated a knee injury while training with the national team.

It was a similar situation for left-back Elderson Echiejile who was ruled out of the 2014 World Cup with a muscle injury sustained in the Super Eagles last preparatory game against Greece and was replaced by Ejike Uzoenyi.