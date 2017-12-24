White House Denies Trump Claimed Nigerians Live in Huts

The United States government has denied President Donald Trump described Nigerians as a people who live in huts in Africa among other derogatory remarks about immigrants at a meeting held in June 2017.

The New York Times had on Saturday, caused a stir around the world when it reported that Trump spoke about immigrants in a dismissive and demeaning fashion during the meeting with top administration officials and cited two unnamed officials as its sources.

The Times stated that top officials present at the meeting included Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, then-Homeland Security Secretary, John Kelly, and other senior officials.

Trump was said to have walked into the meeting holding papers showing the number of immigrants who had arrived the USA since he became president and said that people coming from Haiti “all have AIDS” and that Afghanistan is a terrorist haven.

“Forty thousand had come from Nigeria, Mr. Trump added. Once they had seen the United States, they would never ‘go back to their huts’ in Africa, recalled the two officials, who asked for anonymity to discuss a sensitive conversation in the Oval Office,” the New York Times wrote.

The report claimed Kelly and Tillerson tried to respond to Trump by saying many of the visas were for short-term travelers, but that as Trump continued, Kelly and Miller “turned their ire” against Tillerson, who threw his arms up and retorted that perhaps he should stop issuing visas altogether.

In a swift reaction to the report however, White House press secretary, Ms Sarah Sanders issued a statement on Saturday blasting New York Times and accusing the paper of fabricating the supposed Trump statements.

“General Kelly, General McMaster, Secretary Tillerson, Secretary Nielsen, and all other senior staff actually in the meeting deny these outrageous claims and it’s both sad and telling the New York Times would print the lies of their anonymous ‘sources’ anyway,” Sanders said.

The Times is yet to react to Ms Sanders’ statement as obtained by CBS News but is perhaps expected to stand by its report as it already claimed in the report that it was the product of more than three dozen interviews.