Wizkid and Davido gave their fans the best Christmas present last night, and now they have added an icing to this cake by re-following each other on their Instagram pages.

In case you have been away from social media for over 24 hours: Davido made a surprise appearance at Wizkid’s concert which held at the Eko Hotel & Suites last night, triggering major frenzy among fans who had been divided all through the year when the duo began beefing each other.

At the sold-out concert, the duo performed Davido’s FIA and hugged it out on the stage. But it didn’t end there; they now have returned to assure their fans on social that they will forever remain brothers.

“2 KINGS ONE KINGDOM ! Congrats @wizkidayo LOVE U BRO,” Davido shared on his Instagram moments ago, and he also hinted that they will also be performing at his #0 Billion concert coming up on the 27.

And on his page, Wizkid noted that they both are legends.

Merry Christmas!🙏🏾 #Legends A post shared by Wizkid (@wizkidayo) on Dec 25, 2017 at 8:16am PST

2017 started on a rough note for both artistes (not minding the fact that they both clinched major awards abroad), and they are ending it on a warm note.

We can’t wait to see how 2018 pans out for them.