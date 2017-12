Nicki Minaj and Nas are here to stay.

Last night, the queen of rap took to her Instagram live to share just a snippet of her moment with her beau, Nas, who was captured kissing her face. And this was all the confirmation that they are still waxing stronger.

Recall that Nicki Minaj made her other relationships public; she stayed with Safaree for over a decade until he betrayed her, and then she moved on to Meek Mill, who betrayed her too. And for a long time after she split up with Meek, the female emcee kept her private life away from social media, until she shared her first suspicious photo with Nas, triggering dating rumours.

At first, media houses like E! News claimed that they were only friends, until later when sources confirmed that the two rappers have been dating since May.

On his birthday weeks ago, the duo packed on the PDA at his birthday bash, and later, in early December, Nas declared her the Queen of New York.

Now, the duo have resurfaced again, packing on the PDA, and it is all the confirmation that they continue to wax stronger, apparently intend to keep much of their private away from social media, unlike during her past relationships.

See the video: