Victor Moses Talks Caf Award Snub and Nigeria World Cup Dream

Nigerian international, Victor Moses has said that he has only one regret this year – “being squeezed out of the three-man shortlist to become African Player of the Year”.

The Chelsea wing-back was dropped from the Caf Award to accommodate Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Egypt’s Mo Salah and Senegal’s Sadio Mane as Caf announced the podium for the prestigious award.

However, Moses has promised to overcome the setback and lead Nigeria to greater success when the World Cup comes around next year.

Moses, 27, pocketed a championship medal, got married, established himself as ‘the indispensable man’ in manager Antonio Conte’s side and helped Nigeria become the first African nation to qualify for next year’s World Cup during the year.

And the skilful winger reckons that this has been his best campaign to date, Daily Star writes.

“For me, it’s definitely the top – my best year so far, on and off the pitch,” he said.

“Nigeria were the first African country to qualify for the world cup. We are like Chelsea. We believe in ourselves. Chelsea have loads of games coming up. We’ve got a great squad, and the manager we have here, we know what we are capable of.”

While he regrets not being on the podium for the Caf award, he took solace in the fact that he was nominated in the first place.

“I must have done well. It felt good to be nominated. I’ve worked so hard. It’s a bit crazy and shows how far I’ve come.”

“On and off the pitch. It’s been a great year for me. I’ve really enjoyed it, but want to keep it going.”

After dropping points at Everton last weekend, Victor Moses and Chelsea will be looking for a return to winning ways when they host Brighton and Howe on Boxing Day (today).