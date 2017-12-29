On a positive turn for Nigerian striker Henry Onyekuru, doctors have determined that he may be up for a quick comeback to action as the knee injury he recently sustained is not as grievous as was widely reported.

There were fears the young striker was out of the running for the 2018 Fifa World Cup after he picked up a knee injury last weekend during a league game with Anderlecht at former club KAS Eupen that was estimated to keep him out of action for a minimum of six months.

This would have ended his World Cup hopes as the youngster had been due for a return in June 2018, bare days before the commencement of the Mundial.

But the player was reportedly examined by Everton doctors and MRI scans of the injury have revealed that he may not be needing surgery but only minor treatment which would need about six weeks rest, SportsVanguard writes.

Following the examination, the Nigerian striking sensation has been allowed to return to Belgium to recuperate.

The 22-year-old striker had earlier talked up the possibility of returning to Everton this January after a series of impressive displays for Anderlecht.

“Everton are happy about my development,” Onyekuru told Het Laatste Nieuws. “I’m expecting something.

“I’m hoping to go to Everton in January,” he concluded.

The Toffees have been on the up since the appointment of Sam Allardyce in November, and could surely use the extra pace and skill of the Nigerian international.