Olisa Blogazine Special: Underappreciated Nigerian Songs of 2017- A Critic’s List

No one knows what exactly makes hit songs hit, or why some songs find commercial acclaim while others languish in the shadow of possibilities. No one knows why some songs cross over at the expense of others.

The metrics for what becomes popular is more ambiguous than we are willing to accede to but we reckon that the critic has roles, especially to point us in the direction of songs that should have been taken seriously in the passing year. As always, these lists, steeped in personal opinion, are not definitive. The idea is to stimulate conversations.

Tilapia; Mr Eazi ft Medikal

There is a watery ambience that this song invokes from the satisfactory use of string instruments. A drawl of a love song that brings us yet another aquatic metaphor for the female body; all the good elements of both Ghanaian and Nigerian music are fused to good use. Medikal puts in a good rap and the syrupy nature of Mr Eazi’s vocals gives the song a somewhat psychedelic feel. The song opens and closes with the well-punctuated remark: Zaga, see you skirt wey e be Shaba.

Festival Bar; Davolee

Although we have written about this song already earlier in the year, it is still important to reiterate the achievement of YBNL’s latest signee, Davolee. In composing an utterly biographical song about his experiences as a bar man in Festival Bar at Ikotun, he tells a modern story of struggle using believable characters and flawless contemporary Yoruba. His most legitimate achievement is his creative range and the widespread acceptance of the song.

Temper Remix; Skales ft Burna Boy

Relentless and resilient, Skales matches up with Burna Boy to give us, two decades after Lagbaja, another version of Kool Temper. What is exciting and cool about this song, besides its thumping percussion twerked up with organic melody, is the use of phrases from Fela’s serious lyrics to re-enact Lagos’ bragging rights.

Eko Atlantic; Mojeed

Mojeed’s modern introduction to Lagos by way of Eko Atlantic is a cheeky and cautionary double entendre. He says in Yoruba, “we will be alright, in so far the water stays behind.” The essence of this below sea-level luxury that has taken careful planning, due diligence, gentrification and a deliberate erasure of collective history to achieve. Maybe Mojeed was not that serious.

Something Light; Falz ft. Ycee

An astounding rap duet by two competent rappers, Something Light brings humour and subtle misogyny to the table. In this 21st century, there is nothing light about describing women as orally fixated, nevertheless, Falz and Ycee have put good rhymes to work and that should be appreciated.

Lafiaji; Vector featuring Shola Vibrate

Oft-touted to be the one of most powerful lyricist of his time, Vector, on his last album barely scratched the critic’s shoulder blade, but the very nature of making an entire album as ode to place is a compelling one. Seeking help from Shola Vibrate, invoking the nature of Eyo masquerade and the pillars of Lagos Island (of course, Lafiaji street) Vector delivers a happy song of praise singing.

Ponmile; Reminisce

Not known for his singing prowess, rapper Reminisce delivers a slow ballad about respect and love in relationship this year. Already enjoying countless covers from other musicians (Chidinma and Aramide, etc) Ponmile is a beautiful song because of what it sets out to achieve: to protect the integrity and fidelity of relationship.