Reality TV star Laura Govan has been ‘exposed’ as the woman creeping with Tamar Braxton’s estranged husband, Vincent Herbert, and she is already catching a lot of flak on social media.

Recall that the drama started yesterday when Tamar took to her Instagram to put Vincent on the blast, accusing him of getting a woman pregnant, adding that the said woman also contacted Tamar to brag about her pregnancy. Shortly after the shocking post, Tamar named-dropped Lauran, saying that the TV star’s ex-husband, Gilbert Arenas, also knows she cheats with multiple men.

And from there, it became open season on Instagram. Gilbert advised Vincent Herbert to flee if the pregnancy story is true:

This slander pissed off Laura, who quickly spoke with TMZ, telling them that she is not pregnant with Vincent’s child, adding that her ex-husband Gilbert who initiated this smear campaign.

“Laura tells us this is completely false and is just a new way for Gilbert to attack her … and Tamar fell for it. She also says Gilbert needs to stop spreading lies and focus on child support — which she says he hasn’t paid since September,” the report said.

Now, Gilbert, who is famous for his misogynist attack on stars like Lupita Nyong’o, is dragging Laura Govan for filth, alleging that he has proof of all the men she is allegedly having affairs with, and many other nasty things.

It’s apparent that Gilbert Arenas fed Tamar Braxton bait and used her to slander his ex-wife.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.