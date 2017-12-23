Celebrity
Toke Makinwa Says She Almost Slept With ‘Man’s Not Hot’ Rapper; Fans Go Berserk
Toke Makinwa’s fans have gone completely apeshit after she revealed she almost had sex with Man’s Not Hot rapper.
Recall that the British rapper, Big Shaq, recently visited Nigeria for a sponsored event, and one of those who attended the show included Toke Makinwa, John Boyega and so many others.
Shaq rose to the spotlight after his skit, Man’s Not Hot, was aired on British radio. The hilariously skit went viral and earned him fans all over the world.
And it was why he was invited to headline the 13th edition of Nigeria’s most popular music concert, Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged, which took place yesterday. While many people like John Boyega are still reeling from meeting the rapper, Toke Makinwa took to her Instagram to ‘mistakenly’ admit that she almost had sex with him.
Watch the clip:
As expected, folk are already losing their minds over this clip. Prudes are dragging her for filth, accusing her of being a loose woman. However, many people have risen to her defence.
Check out some of the reactions:
- mss_edidiong: “Not a big deal.”
- ojo_davidd: “You are shaming her for saying she almost slept. Not as if she slept ohh. But a man will come online and say i fucked or i want to fuck and you guys will praise his name. I wish we men can be women for 2 years and see the pain you will respect them after.”
- eye.jay: “Chai my God! I knew someone would catch it! I had to put it on repeat to be sure of what I heard I say. Ndi uwa….. una 4 much o.”
- showoffduh: “Lmao 😂 😂🤣…….. people with several body counts calling her a hoe ?! Will u keep quiet 🤫?”
