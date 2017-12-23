Toke Makinwa’s fans have gone completely apeshit after she revealed she almost had sex with Man’s Not Hot rapper.

Recall that the British rapper, Big Shaq, recently visited Nigeria for a sponsored event, and one of those who attended the show included Toke Makinwa, John Boyega and so many others.

Shaq rose to the spotlight after his skit, Man’s Not Hot, was aired on British radio. The hilariously skit went viral and earned him fans all over the world.

And it was why he was invited to headline the 13th edition of Nigeria’s most popular music concert, Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged, which took place yesterday. While many people like John Boyega are still reeling from meeting the rapper, Toke Makinwa took to her Instagram to ‘mistakenly’ admit that she almost had sex with him.

Watch the clip:

As expected, folk are already losing their minds over this clip. Prudes are dragging her for filth, accusing her of being a loose woman. However, many people have risen to her defence.

Check out some of the reactions: