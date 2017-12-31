Celebrity
Tiwa Savage Slams FAAN for Calling Her a Liar Over Missing Baggage
Tiwa Savage has taken to her social media to call out the officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for dismissing her complaints of missing bags at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.
In case you missed how it all started: on Tuesday, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid boarded a private jet from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, and on getting to Lagos, they were allegedly robbed of their baggages which were in the cargo compartment, and this allegedly happened while the jet was still taxiing on the Lagos airport’s runway.
When the stars got off at the Quits Avaition Centre, the pilot discovered that two bags belonging to Tiwa and Wizkid were missing. They filed a complaint and Tiwa took to her Instagram to share the story with her fans.
But the officials of FAAN debunked the story, calling the allegations “baseless and practically impossible”, and it is why the singer has taken to her social media to call them out.
“How dare FAAN try to claim that I would lie about my luggage being stolen,” she began in the post, adding, “I wasn’t going to continue with this as it’s just material things which can be replaced, but FAAN saying my claim is baseless and untrue is disgusting.”
And she said more.
See her post:
Hopefully they will resolve the issues? We can’t wait to see how it pans out.
