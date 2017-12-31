Tiwa Savage Reveals She Bought Her First House in 2017: ‘I Paid Cash!’

Tiwa Savage is thankful.

Moments ago, the Eminado singer took to her Instagram to reveal that she finally bought her motherhouse in 2017, and she also shared a sneak peek of the new home, adding that she paid cash for it.

“2017 I bought my First house,” she began in the heartwarming post, adding that “It was only by the grace of God, [and this is the] first of many, by His grace.”

As expected, the post stirred hearty reactions from her fans, especially those who have followed her journey, her persecutions, and the crash and resuscitation of her marriage to her erstwhile manager, Tee Billz.

And some of those who congratulated her include legendary actress, Omotola Ekeinde. “Yep! Great stuff. Artistes doing great things! Congrats,” the actress said.

So, how will year 2018 turn out for the Mavin queen?

Recall that she signed a mouthwatering distribution deal with Jay Z’s Roc Nation, and has gone on tour in the United States and even performed at top events, including the Made in America Festival held in Philadelphia.

Now, we can’t wait to see how 2018 turns out for the mother of one, and we sure know it is going to also be epic!