Folarin Falana aka Falz the Bahd Guy moved close to claiming a seat among the legends with the first instalment of his concert on Wednesday, 20th December, 2017. The concert dubbed #TheFalzExperience, is earning deserved applause for many reasons — including the show’s entire delivery and packaging, as well as the spectacular performances by the headliner and other notable artistes that turned up.

Imagination is one word that is likely to reflect in the feedback from many who attended the show. A lot of ingenuity was reflected in the production of the concert, from the arrangement of the performances to the scripting of the skits that accompanied them as well as the careful deployment of suspense as a tool for maximum enjoyment.

It is instructive to recall that the publicity materials for the concert barely stressed the fact that other major music artistes would be performing therefore making it easy and plausible to assume that majority of the attendees in the packed hall at Eko Hotel were primarily there to see Falz. In the same vein, the fans most likely did not anticipate the many skits that were delightfully synchronised into the musical performances.

In one skit, Falz contends with the misadventure of having an exploitative groundnut seller hoping to deploy shame as a tool to compel a young man to pay more than he bargains as he tries to court the attention of a diva on the roadside.

In a recorded skit projected before the performance of ‘Something Light’ — his duet with Ycee, Falz played the role of a lawyer pleading the judge’s mercy on his first day in court, to defend a disruptive artiste named Falz the Bahd Guy being challenged by the hip hop establishment. He was in the same video also appearing as the court clerk serving huge dose of fun with malapropism, ably assisted by Frank Donga and his spectacular facial expressions.

It was clear that Falz set out to prove his competence as an all-round entertainer fluidly moving between his multiple personalities as singer, rapper, actor, comedian and showman. And he clearly achieved that goal. A lot of commendation however also goes to the other acts who performed on the night including Chigurl who re-enacted the Karishika hit with Falz to tremendous applause, and the ageless dance queen, Kaffy, showed off astounding energetic moves and some of her acting skills.

Reekado Banks made a smooth entry for the performance of his duet with Falz about a fantasy search for a celebrity girlfriend and the Mavin Records artiste must have gone home delighted with the acceptance he enjoyed from the crowd. The applause and excitement from the crowd rose steadily like rich foam on a glass of beer as both artistes meandered the different corners of the stage, mouthing off desires about their beautiful and sometimes more accomplished colleagues in the entertainment industry. The search then appeared to have yielded fruit when a ‘Tasty Choice’ attendant arrives the stage with a live cock in response to a request to ‘bring the chic in’ mistaken for ‘bring the chicken’. The momentary pause allowed the play on words sink in and while Falz cackled, a supposedly alarmed Reekado scampered off the stage for another celebrity.

Yemi Alade has a more recent collaborative piece with Falz, Single and Searching, but their 2014 joint effort, Marry Me also featuring Poe, off Falz’s Wazzup Guy album still held as much magic when performed, especially when preceded by the tension-heightening skit that had Falz kneeling in a suggestive way. Beyond showing off her great voice and chemistry with Falz, Yemi Alade also made a statement with her long golden hair and the delightful choreography with her dancers.

Performing Foreign, Soldier and Chemistry gave Falz and Simi another opportunity to bless the world with the beauty of their combined magic, both of them natural performers thriving on the strength of their voices and cheeky suggestive displays.

The pauses and costume changes in between the performances took nothing from the smooth delivery and it was an absolute beauty to watch those two and clearly another opportunity to imagine the possibilities of an emotional connection beyond the stage.

That was @iam_davido lighting up the atmosphere. Here is @SympLySimi and @falzthebahdguy doing foreign stuff in a magical way. pic.twitter.com/kghQBHlIhe — Tobi Adebowale (@tobiBowale) December 21, 2017

Falz and the show’s producers deserve a special applause for the manner in which Davido’s entry was managed. Falz began performing the. Bahd Baddo Baddest track alone, covering some of Olamide and Davido’s part of the song with the assistance of a backup singer. That gradually doused the expectation many had about seeing Davido perform, but halfway into the performance, an energetic Davido burst unto the stage without announcement and Falz stood aside as the crowd howled, nodding and smiling like a magician after a great accomplishment.

About last night. Some of the greatness that was #TheFalzExperience pic.twitter.com/rdChC9Rsuk — Tobi Adebowale (@tobiBowale) December 21, 2017

The trick surely worked and it was a perfect climax for the show.

This first instalment of The Falz Experience had a cinema feel layered with the enthusiasm of a sports tournament, complete with the ambience of a beach-side fiesta. It was many unique feelings wrapped in one for a wholesome treat and I am certain virtually everyone present is already looking forward to a second edition where they will definitely be arriving on time as well because the show kicked off on time and never really ended.