Tamar Braxton has put her estranged husband on the blast.

Posting on her Instagram this morning, the singer revealed that the talent manager got a mystery woman pregnant, that the woman contacted her to brag about it and when she, Tamar, confronted Vincent with this story, he denied it.

“Vincent Herbet is having a baby and his whore decided to let me know about it tonight,” the mum of one son wrote on her Instagram, adding, “That broke ass whore should check public records on Christmas before she goes through with it!!”

She continued spilling the tea, saying Vincent “called back (despite his protection order) begging and lying…He’s a real piece of work!”

And in the caption of the post, she said, “Say what u want about me…but I’m good & Got Damn tired of the bull💆🏽‍♀️ 2018 belongs to who DARES to take your life BACK!!💪🏽 I’m FIRST in Line!”

See the post:

Yikes this tea hunty! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 30, 2017 at 2:47am PST

This surprising update comes a month after Tamar filed for divorce from Vincent.

The duo were introduced by Tamar’s superstar sister, Toni Braxton, in 2003. They began dating shortly afterwards, married in 2008, and they remained together through their fair share of public drama. They also share a 4-year-old son, Logan.

In November, she explained why she filed for divorce, saying many women like her stay in failed marriages to keep up with the charade, when really, they are not happy.

“Sometimes we stay married for face value or to say ‘we did it’, but the truth is, it couldn’t be more broken and further apart than we are NOW even on an anniversary,” she wrote, adding, “I️ decided I didn’t want to be married for the sake of saying so. I wanted to have a relationship, someone to share my/our dreams, [but] some of us have been have been living a LIE!”

Well, she is not ready to cover his lies further, which is why she has just put him on the blast.

We can’t wait to see how this divorce process pans out.