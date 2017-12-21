Stephanie Coker Shares Stylish Photo Hours After Husband’s Incarceration

Stephanie Coker has broken the silence following news that her husband has been sent to prison.

Recall that yesterday, the star’s husband, Olumide Adenirokun, was arraigned before the Igbosere Magistrate Court for property fraud, converting government land for personal use, selling of government land and forging deeds. He was immediately remanded in Kirikiri Prison and the case was adjourned to February, 2018.

The news caused major ripples on social media because, it was only four months ago that the property developer and Stephanie held their lavish wedding at the Mykonos Island in Greece. Many fans felt for the former MTV Base host, and some hurried to her page to show her support.

But it seems Stephanie is undeterred because she has now taken to her Instagram to share her latest stylish photo, asserting that she remains strong no matter the turn her marriage has taken. The picture has however, stirred mixed reactions on her page.

