Celebrity
Stephanie Coker Shares Stylish Photo Hours After Husband’s Incarceration
Stephanie Coker has broken the silence following news that her husband has been sent to prison.
Recall that yesterday, the star’s husband, Olumide Adenirokun, was arraigned before the Igbosere Magistrate Court for property fraud, converting government land for personal use, selling of government land and forging deeds. He was immediately remanded in Kirikiri Prison and the case was adjourned to February, 2018.
The news caused major ripples on social media because, it was only four months ago that the property developer and Stephanie held their lavish wedding at the Mykonos Island in Greece. Many fans felt for the former MTV Base host, and some hurried to her page to show her support.
But it seems Stephanie is undeterred because she has now taken to her Instagram to share her latest stylish photo, asserting that she remains strong no matter the turn her marriage has taken. The picture has however, stirred mixed reactions on her page.
Check out what folks think:
- _euphorixx: “…Steph, it is in absolute bad taste to start posting “slay “ pictures for the gram at a time like this. It’s not even been 24 hours. No one is saying go into hiding, there are bills to be paid but there is beauty in vulnerability. People respect that, it shows you’re human & it also shows you respect your marriage enough.”
- moyinoluwaadesipe: “It is well with u darling @stephaniecoker God got you sister we are praying for u and ur family.”
- lindajohnsons: “Whoever adviced u to post picture when your husband is behind bars tho, our mothers can never do this when her husband is behind bars..”
- jenniferjulius37: “This too shall come to pass @stephaniecoker be strong darling what ever did not kill you can only make you stronger…… Love you dear.”
0 comments