‘Someone I Loved, Once Gave Me a Box Full of Darkness’ – Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa is striding into the new year like a champ, but she is also looking back at the events in her life which inspired her to become better.

Posting on her Instagram last night, the OAP recounted how heartbroken she was when she got betrayed by the one she loved. However, she thinks the heartbreak she endured was a pedestal to the great things she is revelling in today.

“Someone I loved once gave me a box full of darkness. It took me years to understand that this, too, was a gift,” said the influential OAP, adding, “If Judas did not betray Christ, [the] scripture will not be fulfilled.”

She went on to tell her fans that “Judas had a part to play“, so they should “stop trying to change Judas“, and this is because she feels everyone needs a ‘Judas’. “If they didn’t hurt you so bad, perhaps you won’t be where you are today. Pain births purpose, the pain was necessary for growth.”

People often disagree with Toke Makinwa, but not on this post.

“If you look beyond this post, there is 💯 TRUTH innit….. she speaks sense and I will agree with for the first time. Our Past makes us who we are, don’t hold ✊🏽 on to it for long, Just use it to Upgrade yourself 😎 God Bless,” said one Instagrammer.

And another added, “Every word she wrote is inspiring.”

Do you agree with her?