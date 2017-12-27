Solange Reveals She’s Been Diagnosed With Autonomic Disorder

Solange has revealed she has been diagnosed with an Autonomic Disorder.

The Cranes in the Sky singer was scheduled to perform at the Afropunk Festival scheduled to hold in South Africa on December 30 and 31, but had to cancel due to the health condition.

“The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder. It been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me,” she wrote in the heartfelt post, adding, “Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all. It’s a complicated diagnoses , and I’m still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after.”

Solange went on to share her regrets, how she had looked forward to performing in the country she feels she connects so much to. However, fans are more concerned about her health, and this is because nerve disorders can be dangerous, radically irregular and patients have to be under constant checks to avoid sudden nervous attacks.

“Your health is more important to me. I can wait,” said one fan, and another added, “Love you Solange, take all the time you need. everyone will still be here for you when you’re ready! ”

Read her full post:

We are wishing her well!