Shock! Man Nabbed in Ogun State for Killing Own Child

A bizarre case has opened in Ogun State after the Police Command confirmed the arrest of one Andrew Koku, a resident of Ayedere in the Obada area of Abeokuta, for allegedly killing his six-month-old baby, Precious Koku.

According to a police report on the incident, the suspect was arrested following a complaint from the mother of the baby, Omowumi Teleda at the Adigbe Police Division.

The distraught mother was said to have gone to the police to complain that she went out briefly to see the first child she had with her ex-husband, leaving the six-month-old baby behind with the father, only for her to return to the house and find that she (the infant) was dead, Punch writes.

Briefing newsmen on the matter in the state capital Abeokuta, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said Precious’ mother explained further that the baby was hale and hearty when she left home, adding that she was taken aback to discover upon her return that the baby had died.

“The development made her to suspect her husband, who happened to be the only person with the baby,” the PPRO said.

“Consequent upon her complaint, the Divisional Police Officer, Adigbe division, Sunday Oladipo, detailed detectives to the scene and the suspect was arrested on December 24.”

Oyeyemi said the suspect confessed to the crime on interrogation, adding that he killed the baby because he suspected that his wife wanted to leave him for the ex-husband.

In his twisted logic, he claimed that he needed to get rid of the baby because he wouldn’t have been able to take care of her had the mother left him.

Furthermore, the police spokesman said the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, had directed that the case be transferred to Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution of the suspect.