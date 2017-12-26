Eva Marcille said yes!

Last night, the America’s Next Top Model winner took to her Instagram to announce that her partner Mike Sterling popped the marriage question and she accepted, and this heartwarming update comes after yet another round of battle with the father of her first child, Kevin McCall.

Recall that the singer-songwriter took to his page weeks ago to start trouble with Eva for letting Mike Sterling associate with their daughter. Kevin dragged Eva and her partner, threatened to have them beat up, and even went as far as ‘disowning’ their daughter and scrubbing his Instagram page of her photos.

Many people came to Eva’s defence; she split up with Kevin because of his violent lifestyle and had to file a restraining order against him in 2014, though that didn’t stop him from trashing her on his social media whenever he deemed fit.

But Eva Marcille has moved on and she is now set to tie the knot with the man whose child she is carrying. As would be expected, her fans are super happy for her.

“I said yes!” Said the pregnant actress cum model in a post in which she showed off her spanking new diamond ring.

I said yes!!!! 💍 A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on Dec 25, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

Congratulations to her!