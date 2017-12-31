Serena Williams Pins Comeback Defeat on Baby’s Distraction

Motherhood is already having a toll on tennis great Serena Williams as she blames her comeback loss to distraction by her baby.

Williams, 36, lost on her return to competitive tennis after giving birth, going down to French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-2 3-6 10-5 in an exhibition in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

The American former world No 1 struggled with her serve but still managed to take a set off the No. 7-ranked Ostapenko after nearly a year away from the courts.

She broke French Open champion Ostapenko in the opening game of their exhibition match in Abu Dhabi but lost the first set 6-2. But the 23-time Grand Slam champion fought back to win the second 6-3 and force a super tiebreaker which the Latvian took 10-5.

It was an encouraging performance from Williams who was watched by her four-month old daughter Olympia, and she admits that her attention was divided at times.

“Motherhood is phenomenal but I was a little worried out there,” Williams said after the game.

“I looked at my camp and was like ‘is Olympia okay? But it’s really good. I’m excited. It’s good to be back on the court. This was such a good time for me.

”It’s my first time playing out in Abu Dhabi so thank you for the support. It was really cool. First matches back are always super-incredibly hard, especially after having a baby. But it was great. I’m glad I could do it here.”

The American power-player remains registered for the Australian Open, which starts on January 15, where she will be defending the title she won while eight weeks pregnant almost a year ago.