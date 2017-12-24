Rubbing it in! Messi Revels in El Clasico Victory

Lionel Messi has a thing for El Clasico, of that there can be little doubt.

And when Barcelona goes 14 points ahead of fierce rivals Real Madrid after winning one of the famous games, it becomes extra special for the Argentine magician.

Messi played a starring role as La Liga leaders Barca dealt a crippling blow to Real Madrid with a 3-0 thumping at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Luis Suarez, Messi and Aleix Vidal scored in a one-sided second half as Barca moved 14 points clear of the Spanish champions heading into the mid-season break.

Messi inspired the victory, scoring the go-ahead goal and setting up Vidal for a late flourish as Ernesto Velverde’s men moved ever closer towards reclaiming the title from their bitter enemies.

The Barca Number 10 also became La Liga’s leading scorer against Madrid with his 17th goal from the spot at the Bernabeu, and he used Facebook to celebrate the remarkable victory.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner wrote: “Great to end the year with an important win in El Clasico! Hugs and Merry Christmas to you all!”

Barca are now nine points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid after 17 rounds of games and the title is clearly theirs to lose.

And of course, Messi has played a starring role in the surge so far with a La Liga-high 15 goals.

He’s certainly proved to be good wine…getting better with age.