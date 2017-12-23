Ronaldo 100 percent Fit Ahead of Clasico, Deserves Respect – Zidane

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane maintained that star attacker, Cristiano Ronaldo is 100 percent fit for Saturday’s El Clasico clash against Barcelona despite not playing much in training this week.

The Frenchman, who won an eighth trophy for Real when he guided the side to Club World Cup success last week, urged Ronaldo to put his rumoured desire for an improved contract on the back burner to help Real get back into the La Liga title race with a win against their fierce rivals.

“He is 100 percent, he trained today and that is all that interests me,” Zidane said on Friday.

After scoring the winner in the Club World Cup final, Ronaldo, 32, said he would like to retire at Real but that decision depended on those that run the club.

It’s not been up to one year that the Portuguese signed a new deal to 2021 with Real, but he’s since seen Neymar’s move to Paris Saint Germain for a world record fee and a bumper new deal for Lionel Messi at Barcelona reportedly see them leapfrog him as the world’s best paid player.

“Cristiano just has to think about what he has done, what he is doing and what he means to this club,” added Zidane.

“He deserves the full respect of the club and he has it. After the holidays we will talk about that for sure. At the moment the only important thing is the game tomorrow and for that he is 100 percent.”

The reigning ballon d’Or holder only returned to full training on Friday after receiving some rough treatment from Brazilians Gremio last weekend, and will be looking to be the difference for Los Blancos having rediscovered top form in recent weeks with five goals in his last four outings.

Zidane’s men trail Barca by 11 points in fourth place behind Atletico Madrid and Valencia, but they do have a game in hand on their rivals.