Rihanna is in mourning.

Moments ago, the Barbadian superstar took to her Instagram to share the photo of her cousin who she says was shot dead, though she didn’t give details of how it all happened.

“RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms,” wrote the multi-award winning singer, adding, “Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man! 😢🙏🏿❤ #endgunviolence”

Swipe to see all her photos with the young man:

The sad news has stirred sympathetic reactions from her fans all over the world, with many hoping that the culprit(s) would be caught.

This is the first time the singer’s family would be hit by such tragedy.

Other stars who have lost their family members to gun violence include Lil Wayne’s ex wife, Toya Wright, whose two brothers were shot dead in New Orleans in 2016.