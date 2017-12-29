Remy Ma’s Husband, Papoose, Hints She May Be Pregnant Again

Remy Ma may have missed making the Billboard Hot 100 Chart this year following her Nicki Minaj feud, but the rapper may have much bigger news to celebrate with her fans soon.

Last night, her husband, rapper Papoose hinted that they may be expecting their first child together, and this comes months after the Shether rapper suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage. “Hand made these bowls, for our unborn child. #pottery #blacklove,” said Papoose in one Instagram post, and in another, he posted a signpost showing that they were going for an ultrasound scan.

Recall that Remy Ma and Papoose got married while she was incarcerated from 2008 to 2014 for shooting her friend over allegations that the girl stole her money. Though she languished in jail for eight years, the Bronx rapper did not crumble and it is all thanks to her husband, Papoose, who stood by her side while she did her time.

When she returned home, the Wake Me Up rapper and Papoose began trying to have a child together, and partly succeeded before her miscarriage.

Earlier this month, the couple revealed that they were undergoing IVF treatment, and now it seems that their joy will be here soon.

