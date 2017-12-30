It has been almost two years since Reekado Banks beat Lil Kesh and others to win the Headies’ Next Rated Award but the Mavin artiste is still trolling his colleagues over that winning.

In case you missed the drama that happened in 2016: right after Reekado Banks was declared the winner of the Next Rated category, an award which comes with a brand new car, he went on stage to troll his colleagues, saying, “I know say some people go dey vex right now.”

Of course, then-YBNL artiste, Lil Kesh, was flipping angry; he stormed out of the arena. And later, his boss Olamide took to the stage to raise hell over Lil Kesh’s loss. He listed the smash singles his YBNL artiste dropped, and said they were cheated. And this stirred major feud between him and Don Jazzy who was thoroughly displeased with his conduct.

For many weeks, the near-violent feud lingered, until billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote, mediated and reunited them.

However, it seems Reekado Banks is not yet done with mocking his colleague, because at a recent concert, the singer paused his performance to throw shade at those who lost to him, claiming he is a much better artiste.

Watch the cringe-worthy video:

And here’s what folks think of him: