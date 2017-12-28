Remember that time The Game was accused of getting a teenager pregnant and he denied the claims, saying he had never met his accuser? Well, his arch-rival, former G-Unit rapper 4-Glocc has alleged that The Game paid off the girl and threatened her into keeping the true story from the authorities.

The pregnancy rumour began when gossip blog Fameolous published text messages (which it had since taken down), alleging that the rapper met the unnamed teen in a club and kicked off a brief affair with her even though he was informed of her age. The girl allegedly got pregnant and just as the news began to swirl, The Game surfaced from sabbatical to shut it down.

“This story is a lie made up by a child whom I’ve never met nor talked to in my life. I wish big media outlets would stop giving inaccurate news & liars a platform to tarnish their brand & make them look like the Enquirer,” he wrote on his Instagram in October, adding, “Not here to entertain lies or felonious stories. Laughing at how lame some people are. Stalking others lives, fabricating stories to look like fools in the end. & here I sit. Focused on my soul, my craft & my children. #TheInternetIsTheDevil”

This is not the first time the rapper, who had been dragged to court for sexual assault, would be called out for stalking teenage girls.

Well, now, his rival 40 Glocc alleges that Game has paid off the pregnant girl and is threatening her into keeping silent. He said, according to Bossip:

“YOU B!TCH AZZ PEDOPHILE ASS NIGGA STOP HAVING @WACK100 THREATEN THE LITTLE GIRL.. U NIGGAZ BRIBING HER WITH MONEY.. EVERYBODY HIDE YO KIDS!! I TOLD U THESE NIGGAZ IS SICK!! THEY PEDOPHILE.. TRYING TO BRIBE HER WITH MONEY!! I HATE CHILD MOLESTERS ON GOD! I TOLD YALL I KEEP SHIT REAL I DON’T LIE ABOUT SHIT.. I PUT THE NIGGAZ ON BLAST NOW THEY THREATENING HER NOT TO TAKE CARE OF THE LITTLE GIRL BABY.. NIGGA U BETTER NOT STOP PAYING OR SHE CALLING MIAMI POLICE & GAME GOING TO JAIL FOR HAVING SEX WITH A 14 YEAR OLD LITTLE GIRL IN MIAMI.. YALL DONT WANT THEM PROBLEMS.. YOU B*TCH ASS NIGGAZ F*CK THIS LITTLE GIRL LIFE UP & GOT THE WORLD THINKING SHE A LIAR.. PEDOPHILE ASS NIGGAZ GIVIN CANDY TO BABIES FOR SEX #SaveOurLittleGirls#TheGame #PedophileAlert“

And he posted an alleged conversation between him and the alleged teenager: