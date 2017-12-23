Princess Michael of Kent Apologizes for Wearing Racist Brooch to Meet Meghan Markle

A British princess who is famous for being a racist has stirred the pot for deliberately wearing a racist brooch to meet Meghan Markle, and this stirred major reactions on social media, forcing the royalty to apologise.

According to E! News, Princess Michael of Kent, who is married to Queen Elizabeth II’s first cousin, wore a vintage “blackamoor” brooch to Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas lunch attended by Prince Harry and his fiancée ,Meghan Markle.

It is public record that Meghan Markle is biracial (her father is white and her mother is black), and it was why many people think it disturbing that Princess Michael would wear the controversial brooch to meet Markle for the first time.

The brooch, which originated in Venice in the 16th century, shows a black slave in gold attire and headdress. It depicts black people as servants to the members of royalty.

And this not the first time the princess would be attacking black people.

In 2004, the New York Times reported that she told some group of black people at a diner to ”go back to the colonies.” Apparently, the people she attacked turned out to be well-connected black New Yorkers; a banker, a music industry executive, a lawyer, a public relations consultant and a television reporter.

Now, the 72-year-old racist is back at it again, this time subtly registering her displeasure with a white prince’s engagement to a black woman. But she got scorched.

Seeing the hot water she had fallen in, she sent a statement through her spokesperson, saying she is “very sorry” for wearing the brooch.

“The brooch was a gift and has been worn many times before. Princess Michael is very sorry and distressed that it has caused offence,” she said.

And what do folks think of her and her “apology”? See the reactions:

“However, this wasn’t the first time Princess Michael, whose father was a Nazi who served as a SS officer for Hitler, has been accused of racism.” — Eliel Cruz (@elielcruz) December 22, 2017