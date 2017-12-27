New reports have alleged that Yusuf Buhari, the son of President Buhari, is unconscious following a power bike crash yesterday night at the capital.

According to Daily Nigerian and Daily Post which both broke the news, the son of the president “suffered a head injury and multiple fractures” during a race-gone-wrong with his friend in Abuja.

“Yusuf was trying to overtake his friend when he suddenly veered off the road and skidded. He lay there unconscious for a while before the first lady was alerted,” a family source anonymously told the media house, adding, “She ordered that he be immediately rushed to Cedarcrest Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment. We are more concerned about the head injury than the fractures. As I speak to you, Yusuf is unconscious.”

“An air ambulance may take him out of the country any moment,” the source concluded.

A quick check of the Instagram handles of the family of the President showed no updates as at Press time.

UPDATE

A statement was however released on the Twitter handle of President’s media aide, Bashir Ahmad. It confirmed the accident, but however said Yusuf Buhari’s condition is stable.

See the statement below:

Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari had a bike accident last night around Gwarimpa in the FCT, Abuja. He broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition. May God heal him completely. pic.twitter.com/AAQ3Hqt4Ff — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) December 27, 2017

We will return with more updates as they come.