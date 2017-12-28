President Buhari’s Son Flown to Germany for Specialist Treatment After Bike Accident

President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf Buhari, has been flown to Germany for further treatment following a power bike accident on Boxing Day.

Initial reports indicated that Yusuf was unconscious after the crash which was said to have occurred while overtaking a friend during a friendly race in Abuja.

The president’s son was also said to have suffered a head injury and multiple fractures for which he was receiving emergency treatment at Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja on the instruction of the first lady, Aisha Buhari.

An update by the presidency through the president’s special assistant on digital media, Bashir Ahmad on Wednesday, stated that Yusuf broke a limb and suffered an injury to the head in a bike accident at Gwarimpa in Abuja.

Ahmad also stressed that Yusuf had undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja and was in a stable condition.

“Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari had a bike accident last night around Gwarimpa in the FCT, Abuja. He broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition,” Ahmad said in a tweet via @BashirAhmaad.

Reports however emerged Thursday morning that Yusuf had been flown out of the country for specialist treatment in Germany.

Online newspaper, The Cable, reported that Yusuf was driven to the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport, Abuja, in an ambulance with oxygen support, citing sources ‘in the know’ of the arrangement.

The report added that the president’s son was flown out in an air ambulance, secured by the family, under the care of a Nigerian doctor and three paramedics while an orthopaedic consultant with specialisation in head injuries was also on the flight to monitor the his progress.

A few Nigerians have expressed their reservations about the constant resort to foreign medical care for members of the first family, at the risk of seeming indignant at the special arrangement for Yusuf.

One Twitter user, Orji Uka tweeting via @OrjiUka, said, “Even at the risk of sounding insensitive, it must be said that the ease with which Pres Buhari or his family members are flown abroad for treatment despite previous promises to the contrary, speaks to his spectacular failure as a President (from the health sector standpoint).”

It would therefore appear that while many Nigerians wish for the speedy recovery of the president’s son, they similarly desire improvement in the quality of healthcare available to every average Nigerian unable to afford treatment in foreign hospitals.

A number of notable political leaders have however been sending their good wishes to the president and his family:

“I have been in Liberia monitoring elections and only just heard the sad news. My family and I are in prayers for the quick recovery of Yusuf Buhari. It is my deep desire that a young man so full of promise should live and thrive to fulfil the promises God has domiciled in him.” – Former President Goodluck Jonathan, @GEJonathan.

“I wish Yusuf Buhari a very quick recovery. A young man full of promise. My family and I want President @ MBuhari to know that we are with him and his family in our thoughts and prayers.” – Senator Ben Murray Bruce, @benmurraybruce

“May the Almighty grant Yusuf Buhari a quick and full recovery. My prayers are with President Buhari and his family at this time.” – Senate President Bukola Saraki, @bukolasaraki.