‘Yusuf Buhari was NOT Flown to Germany’ – Presidency

The story that Yusuf Buhari was flown out of the country early Thursday morning, following the injury he sustained in a bike accident, has been dismissed as false by the Presidency.

The Cable had on Thursday morning reported that President Buhari’s son had been flown to Germany for further treatment. This report had been followed by a mix of concern from Nigerians as well as criticism of the ruling class constantly resorting to travelling abroad for treatment, while healthcare facilities in the country continue to be incapacitated.

Reports reaching us show that Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity said in a text message to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), that Yusuf Buhari was still being treated at a private hospital in Abuja.

The Cable has since retracted their report, and in addition, the online news medium said the reporter who wrote the false report has tendered his resignation.

You would recall that the president’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu had in a statement on Wednesday confirmed that President Buhari’s son, Yusuf Buhari, had been involved in a bike accident.

“He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition. “The President and his wife, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son,” the presidential spokesman said.

We wish him a speedy recovery.