Premier League: Sterling Strikes as Man City Open 15-Point Lead

Manchester City opened a near-unassailable 15-point lead in the Premier League Wednesday night as Raheem Sterling fired them to a 1-0 win at Newcastle United.

Sterling struck in the 31st minute to ensure Pep Guardiola’s side extend their Premier League record winning streak to 18 matches even as they took advantage of second-placed Manchester United’s draw with Burnley on Tuesday.

City were dominant from the start as Sergio Aguero struck the post with a close-range volley from a Fernandinho pass before seeing his goal-bound header from a Kevin De Bruyne free-kick brilliantly saved by Rob Elliot.

It wasn’t long before the busy Newcastle goalkeeper conceded the deadlock-breaking goal after Sterling swapped passes with De Bruyne, allowing the England winger to beat Elliot with a low shot which went in off the foot of a post.

Newcastle, on a run of five successive home defeats, briefly threatened an equaliser when, after a slip by England full-back Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi had to head Rolando Aarons’ chip off the line under pressure from Joselu.

City continued to dominate in the second period, with Aguero denied his side’s second goal by an assistant referee’s flag for offside after the Argentina striker dispatched the rebound when De Bruyne’s long-range effort came back off a post.

Moments later, Newcastle skipper Jamaal Lascelles came dangerously close to heading Aguero’s pass into his own net, while at the other end, substitute Dwight Gayle earned a caution for diving under a challenge from Danilo.

Gayle’s diving header late on flashed just wide as the runaway leaders secured all three points ahead of their New Year’s Eve trip to Crystal Palace.