Premier League: Sanchez at the Double as Arsenal Sink Palace

Alexis Sanchez produced a masterful display to inspire Arsenal to a rip-roaring 3-2 win at Crystal Palace on another landmark night for manager Arsene Wenger.

Playing in wintry conditions at Selhurst Park, Wenger, who equalled former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson’s record of overseeing 810 Premier League games, enjoyed the relentless Sanchez turn the heat on the hosts with two superb second-half goals in the space of four minutes to decide what had been a close tie.

Defender Shkodran Mustafi had given the dominant Gunners a deserved lead after 25 minutes but once again, Arsenal were made to rue a host of first-half near-misses as Palace drew level soon after the break with a well-worked goal for Andros Townsend.

Then Sanchez, whose future at Arsenal remains uncertain and whose performances in recent times have been severely criticised, showed his indisputable world-class talent with two breathtaking goals.

First, the 29-year-old Chilean uncorked a thunderous snap shot in the 62nd minute to restore Arsenal’s advantage, and moments later he produced a lovely piece of control and fine finish from a wrecking Jack Wilshere assist.

James Tomkins ensured a nervy finish with a late headed goal for Palace, but Wenger’s men held on for the win which left them still in sixth place on the log as they moved on to 37 points, alongside London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. This win also has the gunners within a point of the Champions League places.

Roy Hodgson’s Palace, beaten for the first time in nine games, are 16th on 18 points, just a point above the drop zone.