Premier League: Chelsea Crush Stoke, Liverpool Edge Leicester

Willian dazzled in the absence of Eden Hazard as Chelsea thrashed Stoke City 5-0 to go provisionally second in the Premier League on Saturday with Manchester United entertaining Southampton later.

The Blues came off the blocks firing with Antonio Rudiger heading home Willian’s free-kick in the third minute to put his team in control before Danny Drinkwater rifled a half-volley home from nearly 25 metres to double the advantage with his first goal for the club.

Willian teed up Pedro for the third in the 23rd minute, and the Brazil playmaker capped a superb display by slotting home the fourth from the penalty spot after being fouled by Geoff Cameron.

Substitute Davide Zappacosta slammed home a fifth goal late on as Chelsea moved within 13 points of leaders Manchester City.

At Anfield, the in-form Mohamed Salah bagged a brace to help Liverpool to a 2-1 comeback win over Leicester City.

Jamie Vardy gave the visitors an early lead when he poked home a Riyad Mahrez cutback, before Salah equalised in the second half.

The Egypt international then left the Foxes defence trailing before firing in his second of the day – and 17th Premier League goal of the season – to ensure Liverpool will finish the year in fourth place.

Ryan Fraser scored twice as Bournemouth ended Sam Allardyce’s unbeaten start as Everton manager with a 2-1 win that got them out of the Premier League’s drop zone, while Swansea City staged a remarkable late fightback with goals from Jordan Ayew and Luciano Narsingh to beat Watford 2-1 and give Carlos Carvalhal victory in his first game in charge.